SDP Crisis: Forum Of State Chairmen Backs NWC’s Suspension Of Gabam

The Forum of State Chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has thrown its weight behind the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Must Gabam and the appointment of Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar to replace him in acting capacity.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had earlier in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, announced the suspension of the party’s national chairman, Alhaji Gabam and other members of the NWC over alleged financial misconduct. Following the new development, Abubakar was appointed by the party’s NWC to replace him in acting capacity.

However, a statement by the Chairman of the SDP Forum of State Chairmen, Femi Olaniyi, congratulated the acting chairman and reiterated the group’s support for the NWC’s decision. Part of the statement read:

“The Forum of State Chairmen of the SDP would like to extend our congratulations to the acting chairman on his appointment during this crucial time in our political landscape.”

