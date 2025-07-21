SDP Crisis Deepens As INEC Rejects Appointment Of Acting Chair

The leadership crisis in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) deepened yesterday following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s rejection of a letter introducing an acting National Chairman of the opposition party.

INEC questioned the process adopted by the party in appointing Sadiq Abubakar as acting National Chairman, asking Chairman Shehu Musa Gabam to clarify the authenticity of the June 25 introductory said to have been written by the National Secretary.

In a memo July 5 memo to the SDP, INEC said the letter was not compliant with Part 2(12)3 of INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022.

It also said the signature on the letter did not match the specimen in its records. The said letter introducing Abubakar as acting National Chairman followed Gabam’s suspension by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The NWC had suspended Gabam, Nze Nnadi Clarkson (National Auditor), and Uchechukwu Chukwuma (National Youth Leader) over allegations of financial misconduct, embezzlement, and diversion of party funds totaling over N1 billion.

National Publicity Secretary Araba Rufus Aiyenigba said their suspension followed an internal investigation that uncovered unauthorized financial transactions and abuse of office.

However, Gabam dismissed the allegations, insisting that there was no crisis in the SDP. In a statement by his media aide Lawal Ibrahim, he described the claims as a campaign of misinformation orchestrated by disgruntled individuals.

Gabam: “There is no crisis in the SDP, What we have is a party that is growing stronger by the day, guided by discipline, internal democracy, and a shared vision to serve Nigerians with integrity and purpose.”