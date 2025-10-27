SDP Crisis Deepens As Faction Expels Ex-Presidential Candidate Adebayo, 5 Others

The crisis rocking the soul of Social Democratic Party (SDP), has taken a new dimension as another faction of the party expelled its former presidential candidate, Prince Adewale Adebayo, and five others over alleged anti-party activities.

Others expelled included: Aderemi Abimbola, Joseph Achile Abu, Sa’adatu Abdullahi, Aiyenigba Rufus and Maggie Mariam Batubo. The faction also accused National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, of gross misconduct, contempt of court, and attempts to destabilise the party through misinformation and abuse of institutions.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ambassador Judith Shua’ibu, while addressing journalists at the weekend in Abuja, disclosed that the decision followed exhaustive deliberations during an emergency session of the National Working Committee (NWC) held on October 24.

She explained that the meeting was convened to address “pressing issues affecting the peace, progress, and institutional integrity of the party,” and to reaffirm the SDP’s commitment to transparency, unity, and internal democracy. Shua’ibu said the actions of the expelled persons constituted flagrant violations of the ethos, discipline, and collective will of the party.

The party described these actions as an abuse of privilege and a direct assault on both the SDP’s internal integrity and the credibility of state institutions. She further accused Agunloye of disregarding judicial processes, noting that he had continued to make pronouncements and take actions while matters involving him remained before competent courts.

Beyond the internal wrangling, the SDP leadership expressed concern over what it called “reckless and dangerous ethnic narratives” being circulated by some disgruntled elements within the party. It alleged that such individuals were exploiting ethnic sentiments and spreading misinformation about the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in an attempt to delegitimize national institutions.

She stated that the NWC, invoking the relevant provisions of the SDP Constitution, had no choice but to expel Adebayo and other members found guilty of gross misconduct, anti-party activities, and acts calculated to plunge the party into crisis.