SDP Chairman Asks Tinubu To Prioritise Security, Economy

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity and collective action in addressing the country’s security, economic and social challenges in the new year

In a New Year message titled “Building a Better Nigeria: The 2026 Vision for Collective Action,” Gabam said Nigeria was ending 2025 confronted by insecurity, economic hardship and a struggling education system, stressing that these challenges required urgent and coordinated responses from government and citizens alike.

He described unity as the foundation for national progress, noting that Nigeria’s diversity should be a source of strength rather than division.

According to him, collective action remains critical to overcoming current difficulties and building a future defined by hope and prosperity.

On insecurity, the SDP national chairman urged the federal government to make citizens’ safety a top priority by addressing the root causes of violence and instability.

He called for closer collaboration among communities, civil society organisations and security agencies, while encouraging Nigerians to support security efforts through vigilance and timely reporting of suspicious activities.

Gabam also emphasised the importance of education, describing it as the cornerstone of national development, calling on the government to invest more in schools, teachers and students, and to adopt policies that promote innovation, critical thinking and skills development.

He said improved infrastructure and scholarships would enhance learning outcomes and empower young Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

The SDP leader further urged Nigerians to demand accountability and transparency from political leaders, stressing that governance should be driven by integrity, vision and responsiveness to citizens’ needs.

He said leaders must be held responsible for delivering tangible results that strengthen democracy and improve living standards.

Addressing the economy, Gabam called for policies that create jobs, stimulate growth and reduce poverty.

He advocated economic diversification, entrepreneurship and innovation as pathways to sustainable development, adding that economic policies should prioritise citizens’ welfare.

On foreign policy, he urged President Bola Tinubu to pursue diplomacy that strengthens bilateral relations while protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and national interests.

He said international partnerships should translate into concrete benefits for Nigerians and support national development.

“As we usher in 2026, let us commit to building a better Nigeria,” Gabam said, urging Nigerians to work together for a peaceful, secure and prosperous nation.

He also called on President Tinubu to lead the country “with vision and determination,” noting that the future of Nigeria rests in the hands of its people.