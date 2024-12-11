SDGs: SystemSpecs Advocates Academia-Industry Alliances

Share

Collaboration between academia and industry is pivotal to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across Africa, Tereigh Ozakpo, Head of Sales and Business Development at SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL) has said.

Ozakpo made this statement while speaking at the Industrial Trust Fund & Trinity University Conference/Workshop 2024, held recently, at Drapers Hall, Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan.

The conference, with the theme, “Exploring the Prospects of Attaining the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa: Imperatives for Human Capital Development,” which was sponsored by STSL, convened experts to discuss innovative strategies for addressing Africa’s socio-economic challenges through human capital development.

In his address, Ozakpo underscored the centrality of human capital development to the SDGs, stressing that the goals lose their significance without a focus on people.

He said: “If you take the humans out of the SDGs, they mean nothing. These goals are all about addressing human challenges, and the most effective way to tackle those challenges is to invest in improving the human being.

A ripple effect begins with just one person or one effort, ultimately transforming entire communities.”

Echoing the emphasis on human capital development, the ViceChancellor of Trinity University, Prof. Clement Olusegun Kolawole, highlighted the indispensable role of education in achieving sustainable development during his welcome address.

He stated: “Without investing in human capacity development and leveraging education, sustainable development remains unattainable. The inability of many African countries to achieve the SDGs in 2015 was largely attributed to the failure to deploy education as a driving force.

This realization must serve as a clarion call for nations to prioritise human capacity development as the cornerstone of progress.”

Prof. Kolawole’s remarks reinforced the need for strategic investment in education to address Africa’s developmental challenges and accelerate progress toward achieving the SDGs.

Showcasing SystemSpecs’ contribution to advancing the SDGs, Ozakpo highlighted the transformative role of technology in creat – ing sustainable systems.

“At SystemSpecs, we are digitising communities, helping them move from manual to digital systems. Starting with schools like Trinity University, we are enabling seamless interactions between students, and management, and creating inclusive, safe, and sustainable environments aligned with SDG 11,” he said. He noted that digitisation was not just a tool but a catalyst for innovation, creating opportunities for more efficient systems and in – clusive growth.

He further underscored the transformative role of the organisation in bridging gaps across sectors and highlighted the use of innovative solutions like Remita, HumanManager, Pouchii, and Dee – laa to digitise processes, enhance financial inclusion, and improve resource management.

“By empowering individuals and institutions with these tools, SystemSpecs is creating inclusive and sustainable systems that align with global SDG targets,” Ozakpo noted.

Addressing the evolving needs of the tech-savvy Gen Z demographic, Ozakpo stressed the importance of academia embracing technology to ensure education remains relevant.

“With 90 per cent of students on campuses today being Gen Z, academia must embrace technology to engage them. If we fail to meet them where they are, we risk making education irrelevant to their lives and aspirations,” he remarked.

Ozakpo also reflected on the broader implications of leveraging innovation to tackle critical challenges in healthcare, governance, and agriculture.

He called for unified action among academia, industry, and policymakers to unlock Africa’s potential, asserting that human capital is the continent’s greatest resource.

