December 27, 2024
SDGS Short Film Challenge Attracts 2,250 Competitors

Daniel Izu has emerged winner of the 2024 SDGs Short Film Challenge and Awards. The event in Abuja attracted 2,250 participants from 119 countries, according to Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs) the OSSAp-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

According to her, the event will help harness the power of the creative industry to, through young minds, evolve a platform for showcasing diverse development issues and provoking action to sort them out.

The presidential aide said: “This is why today’s event is so significant. “By harnessing the power of film and the creativity of our youth, the SDGs Short Film Challenge has provided a unique platform for amplifying voices, showcasing diverse perspectives, and inspiring action.

“Film transcends boundaries, touches hearts, and ignites conversations. “Through this medium, we can shine a light on pressing issues, highlight innovative solutions, and catalyse collective action.”

She expressed with delight that the 2024 edition surpassed all expectations a factor that indicated how quickly development fire was burning among young people.

The maiden edition of the SDGs Short Film Challenge launched as a pilot on the International Youth Day in 2023, received an encouraging 73 entries.

