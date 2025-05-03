SDGs, RHI Empower 500 Rivers Women 

Share

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), in collaboration with the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), has empowered 500 women across Rivers State with gas cookers, generators, grinding machines, and other business-support tools.

The beneficiaries, drawn from the 23 Local Government Areas of the State, received the items with excitement during a recent event held in Port Harcourt.

According to a statement by Desmond Utomwen, Special Assistant on Media, Publicity and Strategic Communications to OSSAP-SDGs, the initiative aims to bolster small-scale enterprises and promote self-reliance among women.

The empowerment programme is part of a nationwide drive to uplift vulnerable women, aligning with Nigeria’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

For many of the beneficiaries, the gesture marked a new beginning. Tina Pepple described it as “a miracle that will change my life,” adding, “With this, I can support my family. I thank our mother, the First Lady, and the SDGs Office for remembering us.”

Other recipients—including Blessing Dickson, Kariba Dives, Doris Jaja, Stella Ohochukwu, Gloria A. Kuki, and Salome Ohochukwu—expressed deep gratitude to the First Lady and OSSAP-SDGs for the life-changing support.

Speaking on behalf of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Theresa Ibas, emphasized that the initiative was designed to sow seeds of economic revival and lift women out of poverty.

“Today, we are equipping our women with essential tools like deep freezers, gas cookers with ovens, generators, and industrial grinding machines to help them build sustainable businesses and contribute to national prosperity,” she said.

She further noted that the empowerment aligns with national and global goals: “Women’s empowerment is key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG 5 on gender equality and SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth.”

Encouraging beneficiaries to make good use of the support, she added, “Use these resources wisely to improve your lives and contribute meaningfully to our nation’s development.”

She also commended OSSAP-SDGs for its leadership in aligning the programme with global best practices and for providing the technical and financial support required for successful implementation.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, reiterated the programme’s significance in fostering national development.

“Today’s programme is about unlocking potential, fostering economic independence, and creating opportunities for women to thrive,” she said.

She reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive development through strategic partnerships and direct support to vulnerable groups, noting:

“By empowering 500 women in each state and the FCT with tools such as gas cookers, generators, deep freezers, and grinding machines, we are enhancing their capacity to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute to inclusive national growth.”

