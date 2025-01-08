SDGs: FG Opens 20-Bed Healthcare Centre In Lagos Community

Share

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 20-bed Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in the Oreta community in the IgbogboBaiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The facility was opened by Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It is equipped with a labour room, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), maternity and behavioural health rooms, patient wards, and a consultant’s office.

According to a statement yesterday, the initiative is aimed at addressing the critical healthcare needs of the local population, with a particular focus on maternal and child health.

Orelope-Adefulire highlighted the project’s significance as a cornerstone of the Federal Government’s commitment to SDG Goal 3: good health and well-being.

She said: “This healthcare centre is more than a project; it is a demonstration of our dedication to achieving the SDGs, particularly Goal 3, which prioritizes good health and well-being.

It stands as a testament to our commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare to every Nigerian, starting at the grassroots level.”

She announced plans for future enhancements, including immunization units, antenatal and postnatal care services, and gynaecology facilities.

Additional infrastructure, such as doctors’ quarters and improved security features, were also announced to ensure the centre’s sustainability. The presidential aide said: “We are not just building for today but planning for the future.

This facility is a legacy of hope and health for Oreta and its surrounding communities.”

