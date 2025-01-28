SDGs: FG Charges Youths To Harness Vast Potential Of Creative Economy

Share

…As Adeleke reaffirms commitment to nurturing creative economy

The Federal Government of Nigeria has charged youths with the need to harness the vast potential of the creative economy to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire gave this charge on Tuesday at the SDG creative conference, held in the SDG Centre, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to her, the Nigerian government has demonstrated a strong commitment to the overall implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Represented by Dr Bala Yunusa, Orelope-Adefulire commended the state government of Osun for demonstrating a commitment to the overall implementation of the SDGs.

According to her, “There are huge potentials in the Nigerian youth, our population is useful, and we can only think through creativity innovation to tap the huge potentials for the creative economy.

“What is happening in Osun is a sub-national conference trying to link the potential of the creative economy to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals within the framework of the SDGs.

“You will recall that this administration has created a stand-alone Ministry of Creative Economy, culture and Tourism to drive the creative economy, policies and programmes are being implemented that will enable it is good to see that it is now happening right at the sub-national level.” She added.

Speaking, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to nurturing the creative economy and its vital role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Adeleke said creativity and innovation are critical to building a sustainable future, saying Osun State is ready to lead this charge.

He said Osun State is blessed with a heritage that inspires the imagination. We have the sacred Osun-Osogbo Grove, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Osun is a natural melting pot for creative talents, where ideas flow freely, and innovation thrives.

“One key step forward in this journey is the launch of the Osun State Content Creation Studio. This is a collaborative effort with members of the private sector. This studio will serve as a hub for creators.

“It will equip them with the tools, resources, and spaces they need to bring their ideas to life. It will empower filmmakers, digital storytellers, fashion designers, musicians, and all other creatives to tell their stories, amplify their voices, and create solutions for societal challenges.

“But this is more than just a space for creation; it is a significant leap toward achieving the SDGs.

“This initiative reflects our vision of an Osun State where culture meets innovation, tradition meets progress, and creativity becomes the engine of sustainable development,” the Governor added.

Earlier, Bamikole Omisore, Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals and Multilateral Relations to Osun State Governor said both the state and the federal government are working together hand in hand with developmental partners to help youth to develop themselves.

Share

Please follow and like us: