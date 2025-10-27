SDGs: DUFUHS VC Task Polymer Institute On Transformative Research

The Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) Uburu Ebonyi State, Prof Jesse Uneke, has tasked members of the Polymer Institute of Nigeria (PIN), to focus on transformative research in Polymer Science, to enable the country achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Uneke gave the admonition while declaring open the 35th Annual Technical Conference/AGM of Polymer Institute held at DUFUHS campus Uburu recently.

The conference had the theme: “Transformative Research in Polymer Science, Engineering and Technology for Sustainable Development – a multi-disciplinary approach”.

The core mandate of PIN as Scientists, is among other issues, to continue polymer research, production of materials for the development of mankind.

The don was represented by the deputy Vice -Chancellor (Academics), Prof Clementina Igwebike Ossi, who doubled as the Chairman, National Organising Committee (NOC) for DUFUHS 2025.