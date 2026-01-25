SDGs, AUDA-NEPAD Empower 490 Smallholder Farmers In Bauchi

In a bid to improve livelihoods and promote self-reliance, the Bauchi State Government, through the Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has empowered 490 smallholder farmers across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas.

As part of the empowerment tour, the agency distributed N5.5 million in cash and 108 goats to beneficiaries, aimed at enhancing food security, supporting livelihoods, and fostering economic resilience.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the Director-General of the SDGs Bauchi State Office, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Gar, described the initiative as a milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to support smallholder farmers through the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), which is committed to driving sustainable development across Africa.

Mrs. Gar highlighted other empowerment programmes undertaken by the SDGs, including training of SDGs desk officers, distribution of agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, knapsack sprayers, seedlings, and cash support to farmers. She added that the profiling of smallholder farmers across all local government areas is currently ongoing.

She said, “Today, we are empowering beneficiaries with tangible resources that can transform lives and communities. I call on the beneficiaries to use these resources wisely, invest in their future, and contribute to the growth of their communities.”

The DG emphasised that the initiative targets both focus and non-focus local government areas, with 30 beneficiaries from nine focus LGAs and 20 beneficiaries from 11 non-focus LGAs selected for the intervention. She further urged recipients of goats to rear them for multiplication rather than sale, ensuring broader benefits over time, while cash recipients are expected to improve their respective businesses.

Mrs. Gar noted that the empowerment programme is supported by the Bauchi State Government in partnership with AUDA-NEPAD, under initiatives aimed at strengthening smallholder farmers along the agricultural value chain. SDGs officials will also monitor the programme to ensure sustainability and impact.

Local government chairmen commended the initiative and pledged to ensure effective monitoring and supervision, while beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the SDGs and AUDA-NEPAD and promised to utilise the support judiciously in line with project objectives.