SDG Synergy, NAICOM To Engage Youths In Insurance Awareness

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Synergy Initiative and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have commenced plans of collaboration aimed at engaging Nigerian youths to drum up enlightenment campaigns towards deepening insurance awareness and stimulating efforts for realization of SDGs targets.

This formed the highpoint deliberations during a courtesy visit to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Synergy Initiative to seek collaboration in creating greater awareness about insurance and engaging Nigerian youths in the implementation of the SDGs.

The Executive Director of SDGs Synergy Initiative, Mr. Usman Alhaji Lawan, while making a presentation, disclosed that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is a support partner of the Initiative as it prepares to host a youth summit in partnership with the National Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN).

He explained that the summit aims to raise awareness about the importance of youth participation in achieving the SDGs; Foster collaboration between Nigerian youths and the Brazilian Embassy in supporting the SDGs; and highlight the specific roles of youths in contributing to the implementation of the SDGs.

He called for NAICOM’s support in sensitizing young people on the importance of insurance, stressing that the summit intends to engage critical stakeholders to ensure its success.

On his part, the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Finance and Administration, Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, highlighted the Commission’s ongoing initiatives with the Federal Ministry of Youth to engage one million youths in capacity building. He commended the SDGs Synergy Initiative for its forward-looking proposal and assured them of NAICOM’s collaboration to deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria.