Sculptors Odyssey: 3-D artistry as AMIAF 2024 honours modern, contemporary artists

The 2024 edition of Artmiabo International Art Festival AMIAF, which has been described as an exhibition of diverse ventures into the different aspects of art creation and appreciation, will be showcasing artists from Africa and other parts of the world. Holding from April 29 to May 1, at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island Lagos, the festival, themed ‘Sculptors Odyssey’, according to the curator, Yusuf Durodola, will highlight the richness of sculpture across areas such as creating art, documentation, among other values. As a yearly large scale exhibition, AMIAF made its debut and last edition at the same venue when it showcased over 24 artists from within and outside Africa, during each event in 2022 and 2023.

“AMIAF 2024 is delving into the intricate processes, meticulous documentation, and captivating presentations inherent in exceptional sculptural works,” Durodola said in his curatorial statement. “This showcase not only celebrates the craftsmanship of deserving sculptors but also seeks to engage audiences and encourage personal interpretation of these three-dimensional art forms.” Durodola who is also an artist and curator of the last edition of AMIAF explained that AMIAF stands as a distinctive platform adeptly navigating the diverse realm of art and its creators, committed to breaking down barriers that hinder visibility. He averred that the festival celebrates the pivotal contributions of industry trailblazers, celebrating their indispensable role in shaping the artistic landscape. He also highlighted the importance of the past and the future in presentation of AMIAF 2024, adding that in recognition of exemplary creativity, ‘Sculptors Odyssey’ “pays homage to five distinguished minds through awards. Among them, the late Prof. Ben Enwonwu who will be honored with a Posthumous Award, alongside Adeola Balogun, Dotun Popoola, and Adebisi Adebayo, celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the mentality of sculpting in the Nigerian art world.” However, Enwonwu is the only non-exhibiting artist among the four awardees. Enwonwu is no doubt the only Nigerian modernists among the awardees, whose works, among others, include the iconic ‘Anyanwu’ (The Awakening’, mounted at the facade of the National Museum Onikan, Lagos. Federal Government commissioned Enwonwu to produce the sculpture, which was completed in 1956. After producing the work, Enwonwu was quoted to have said: “My aim was to symbolise our rising nation. I have tried to combine material, crafts, and tradition, to express a conception that is based on womanhood—woman, the mother and nourisher of man. In our rising nation, I see the forces embodied in womanhood; the beginning, and then, the development and fowering into the fullest stature of a nation— a people! This sculpture is spiritual in conception, rhythmic in movement, and three dimensional in its architectural setting—these qualities are characteristic of the sculptures of my ancestors.”

The significance of Enwonwu as one of the awardees sustain the richness of Nigerian art history, especially from the modernist perspective of which the late artist belongs. The Sculptors Odyssey Award for Enwonwu, according to his son, Oliver Enwonwu, asserts Nigeria’s anthem of rewarding past heroes. “The Sculptor’s Odyssey Award for my late father is about remembering the labour of our heroes, making the honour legendary,” Oliver, a former president of Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), stated. For the organisers of AMIAF, the 2024 edition has started attracting corporate supports ahead of the event. “AMIAF 2024, once again welcomes Multichoice Nigeria as Partners of this year’s event,” Founder and gallerist, Miabo Enyadike disclosed. “We at AMIAF are grateful for the ongoing support and legacy partnership as we look forward to an incredible art festival.” “Curated with intention, ‘Sculptors Odyssey’ at AMIAF 2024 invites both art enthusiasts and newcomers to embark on a journey of exploration,” Durodola stated in a preview note. “Here, tangible and intangible elements of sculptural art converge to provoke thought, evoke emotion, and inspire imagination. It’s a celebration not only of the boundless creativity of new-generation sculptors but also honors the enduring legacy of local master sculptors who have carved the respect enjoyed today by native sculptors across the continent of Africa. Beyond this, the exhibition navigates the depths of three-dimensional expression, offering visitors a profound experience at AMIAF 2024.”