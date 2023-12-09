Scuba Diving Unveiled as Akinboboye’s 8th Tourism Product

Scuba Diving is the next appealing tourism product in the 52 tourism products for Nigerian market promised by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye as part of his commitment to boosting Nigerian tourism and empowering tourism entrepreneurs to explore and invest in different aspects of the tourism market. Speaking on the newest product, which is number eight on the list, Akinboboye noted that, “La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Ikegun remains a preferred ecosystem that, amongst others, offers unforgettable underwater experiences for tourists, locals and corporate groups.

“With an American trained scuba instructor in place, the Resort is able to offer safety standards with high quality scuba equipment training and certification possibilities. ‘‘Scuba Diving is a tourism product that provides tourists with the opportunity to explore open water spaces whether in the ocean, the sea or in a fresh water environment like lagoons, lakes. While on scuba diving adventure you can see coral reefs, underwater caves and marine ecosystems. You can also experience a wide range of underwater landscapes and marine life.’’

Akinboboye explained that recreational tourists have the opportunity of exploring different underwater environments using self-contained underwater breathing apparatus (otherwise known as SCUBA gear). He added that as part of the gear required for this activity, divers wear a tank of compressed air or enriched air nitrox, which allows them to breathe underwater. According to him, Scuba Diving is a great attraction for tourists that seek adventure and memorable experiences.

Scuba Diving enhances physical fitness, as it provides a full-body workout, improving cardiovascular health, muscle strength, flexibility, and stress reduction. Being submerged in water can also have a calming effect, reducing stress and promoting mental well-being. He also noted that Scuba divers acquire valuable skills in navigation and buoyancy control.

It is also a unique team-building activity that can be incorporated into corporate retreats with a view to strengthening work teams, fostering internal communication and camaraderie. With this tourism product, he said youths will be exposed to educational programmes on marine life, ecosystems, and environmental conservation.

They will also be taught life skills such as responsibility, teamwork, and problem-solving skills through the dive training. ‘‘Scuba diving will build the confidence of our Youths and boost their self-esteem, while improving their environmental awareness. In addition to the jobs that are peripheral to this activity, such as gas suppliers and helpers, our young people will also have an opportunity to earn income by taking on the role of youth tourism entrepreneurs, and marketing this product,’’ said Akinboboye.