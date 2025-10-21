New Telegraph

October 21, 2025
Scrutiny Of Prince Andrew Continues Despite Giving Up Titles

The claims about Prince Andrew and his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are being treated by Buckingham Palace with “very great concern and should be examined in the appropriate ways to the fullest extent”, say royal sources.

While the prince will no longer use his titles, including the Duke of York, there are still calls for them to be formally removed.

Rachael Maskell, who is the MP for York and says many of her constituents no longer want the city to be associated with the royal, wants the government to change the law to allow this process.

The Metropolitan Police are looking into claims the prince asked a protection officer for personal information about Virginia Giuffre, who said she had been forced to have sex with the prince, a claim he has consistently denied, reports the BBC.

