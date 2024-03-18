Scripture Union Opposes Lesbianism, Gay, Bisexual, Others

The SU Scripture Union (SU) Nigeria has opposed Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) as well as the ideology that contradicts moral values, biblical standards, humanity, children, youths, families, and society at large. Speaking at the 114th National Council Meeting of SU in Ibadan, National Chairman Wilfred Onu, and the General Director Cosmas Udoh said LGBTQ is not only borne out of evil affection but an ideology that is against nature and promotes illicit gratification of self.

The national leadership of the group had considered several global and national issues confronting Christians, beliefs, and bible standards, noting that LGBTQ and its ideology is against the original plan of God and it is a deliberate attempt to distort and change God’s design for mankind which is considered to be an abomination.