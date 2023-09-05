Screening: Finally, Sanwo-Olu drops Works, Education commissioners

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has dropped three of his first-term commissioners in the new list of nominees transmitted to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The former Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, were among the names the Governor dropped in the new list of commissioners-nominees.

This is coming a few weeks after the House confirmed 22 and rejected 17 out of the 39 nominees earlier sent to it for ratification and confirmation.

The immediate past Commissioners for Health and Information in the state, Prof. Akin Abayomi and Olugbenga Omotoso, were among the 17 nominees rejected by the House that made the new list.

Other names on the list include Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi, Engr. Olalere Odusote, Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola, Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem, Mr. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe, Mr. Samuel Egube, Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu, Mrs. Bolaji Cecelia Dada, Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare, Mr. Mosopefolu George, Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi, Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola and Sola Shakirudeen Giwa.

Following the receipt of the new list, the House said it would commence the screening of a second batch of nominees on Tuesday. The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, urged the screening committee led by Hon. Fatai Mojeed to ensure a thorough screening process and report to the House on Thursday. Prior to the Speaker’s comment, the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, read a letter from the governor listing the names presented. In the letter, Sanwo-Olu said some of the names were represented while new names were added.

In the letter titled, ‘Forwarding of Official List of Nominees for Appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers’, the governor thanked the Speaker and members of the House for their diligence and commitment in relation to the recent screening and confirmation of 22 nominees.

“Your rigorous assessment of these nominees in adherence to your constitutional obligations demonstrates your dedication to ensuring a competent and effective council,” Sanwo-Olu said.”

The governor said after careful consideration of the 17 names that were rejected: “I have decided to represent a list of nominees which includes a balanced selection of previously presented and new individuals.

“This list represents a broad political spectrum and diverse backgrounds reflective of the rich diversity of our lovely state.”

The governor said he was confident that the new nominees would bring fresh ideas that would help the growth and progress of Lagos, urging the House to screen the nominees for clearance.

Meanwhile, the House has resolved to review the performance of the 2023 budget in preparation for the presentation of the 2024 budget estimate by Sanwo-Olu. Recall that the House had approved N1.768 trillion for the Year 2023.

Obasa urged the committee for the budget review, headed by Hon. Sa’ad Olumo to ensure a proper review and make its report available to the House.