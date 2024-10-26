Scrapping of NSC, other errors affected growth of sports –Yakmut

Share

…says there must be holistic approach to redeem Nigerian sport

The Federal Government during the week announced the scrapping of the Ministry of Sports Development with the re-introduction of the abolished National Sports Commission and the announcement of the former chairman of the League Management Company, Shehu Dikko, as the man-in-charge. Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA spoke with ALHASSAN YAKMUT, who served as the last Director-General before it was scrapped by the Muhammadu Buhari government in 2015 and he said the return of NSC was a good idea. Excerpts:

You are the last Director General of the National Sports Commission before it was scrapped in 2015, what would you say about its return?

The return of the National Sports Commission is good although it is belated. The scrapping in the first instance was actually a technical error and negative. But now with its return, we can go back and make sure that it is the right hands that are put in place to return it to its structure and also raise it to contemporary standard.

So do you think this will improve our sports and take it to higher level?

Sports Commission is not new, it’s an old tradition. The commission has helped many young men in Nigeria since independence. But my greatest surprise is that we always have one politician who doesn’t like one thing or another and they will come around to scrap the commission. For instance, since 1973, the commission has been scrapped more than five times. And then each time it comes back, it has to start afresh. And that sports doesn’t enjoy sustainability when you remove the sports commission. Each time it happens, what do you do? You begin all over again and that has not really helped the growth of sport.

Do you see the person put in charge, Shehu Dikko, as a round peg in a round hole?

I am really clear on either he is to work as the chairman or the Director General because where the main work is remains with the DG. There is need for a technocrat that has knowledge of all the sports. I worked closely with Shehu Dikko when he was the Vice Chairman of the league and later the chairman, but now that he’s General Sports, he needs a very strong Director General. Who has a very versatile experience, someone with a very vast experience in sports administration who can do the work of restructuring, because there are lots of restructuring to be done.

As the last person in charge of this office, what do you think you can offer the present composition of people in the current commission if they call for advice?

If they seek advice, we shall particularly be ready to give just that. And we also need to look at the concept of commitment; we just pray we have people with total commitment. For example, look at the last minister of the scrapped Ministry of Sports Development, John Enoh, when he came, he didn’t consult widely, I tried twice to see if I could meet him so that we can give him a few advice, because I am a member of the ruling party, unfortunately, he didn’t meet up. However, the situation in sports is still redeemable. There’s so much to be done, we will be willing to render technical assistance to the people at the commission

The last Olympics was never what we expected, and we are looking at another one in few years, what do we need to do not to find ourselves in same situation?

It’s just that the technical know-how was not there to be able to predict errors. So the errors, we had to become victims of avoidable errors. I experienced it in 2012. Despite all the inputs, we didn’t know there were some gaps in the federations that we didn’t check. So for it to happen again in 2024, it was one error too many. We need to look at such avoidable errors and not fall victims in the near future.

The election for most of this federations is coming out very soon. And like you said, you said you noticed there are so many gaps in the federations, do you think the composition of the leadership of most of the federations has been the major problem? The challenge is not really the composition but the truth is that the people who were allowed to contest were not contacted on merits, they were contacted on their financial strength. This should not be, it should be technical know-how. It should be people with technical know-how, it should be technically balance. So if you don’t have the technical knowhow, then how did you become the president? Can’t you see the difference between the president of wrestling and other presidents?

You just mentioned wrestling now, he is coming to the end of his tenure and not allowed to contest again, are we going to have a vacuum in the federation?

It was an error to have said that there is time limit in the leadership of federations. Competence should determine how long, capabilities should be the factor to know for how long someone can be at the help of affairs. How could you have said that you should do two or three terms? When people are extending the service term of professors in the universities from 65 to 70 years, and you are busy reducing your own to eight or 12 years, how do you compete with the world? International politics does not allow you to do eight years. For you to become a strong person in international sports politics, you must have been in the system not less than 20 years. Before Amaju Pinnick penetrated the CAF and FIFA, it took time. I remember putting him through in 2006 when he was PA to the chairman of the sports commission in Delta State. And now, you are saying if you do those two terms, you have to leave, then how does he compete with the world? You can see how difficult it is. The current president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, worked for some years with Pinnick, he is now the president and you are saying after two terms, he should go, who are they going to hand over to again? So, if you ask a president that is good, like the one in volleyball that is good, the one in handball that is good, the one in wrestling that is good, to go because they have done some certain terms, how do we develop our sport?

How do we redeem our sports?

Redeeming our sports is a holistic structure that must cover the three arms of government and also the three tiers of government. That is the judiciary, the executives, and the legislature should be involved. And then the local government here, the state government, and federal. They should be working and balancing with a central plan that is strategic enough to cover the population of youths that we have in states, in local regions. That is the only way. China is relevant in sports because it has the population. Why is Nigeria not relevant in sports with its population? Why are we always second to Egypt? We must really look into that aspect.

You have been out of public view for a while, what has Alhassan Yakmut been doing recently?

I have become an elder statesman in other sectors. I’m a community leader. I’m a politician. I’m a businessman. And I’m also a consultant. I can’t do protest on the streets, if there is anything that the government wants me to do, I will do it. But then, quietly without going to the streets. So, I have been hale and hearty and if you see me, you will think I’m 20 years younger.

