Scrabble in the Jungle: Contestants Begin Hunt for Glory

The much awaited Scrabble In The Jungle tagged “The Gen Z Edition” comes alive this Saturday as 10 contestants drawn from top playing clubs and institutions in the country step into an enclosure for a journey into the mind- game. Followers across the world are expected to be served the best of strategies in the game by the innovative young competitors especially as Nigeria is regarded as the hub for competitive scrabble.

Crowned 2023 Winifred Awosika African Youth Scrabble Champion, David Ojih, with two- time Emmanuel Egbele Annual Scrabble Tournament (EEAST) Opens winner, Emmanuel Enyi, and AYSC 1st runner-Up, Joy Ola, as well as Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) Games Female champion, Priscilla Akhabue, will be joined by current Dynamite Opens champion, Akeem Ogundokun, for a threeday contest on the board.

Also in the mix for a full weekend of high-lev- el scrabble jamming are; Kwara State most improved player, Kareem Jamiu, Gov. Duoyo Diri tournament 5th-ranked player Hassan Wasiu, 2022 National Sports Festival (NSF) gold medallist, Muyiwa Mosope, 2023 AYSC 3rd-place finisher Lateef Musa and, Oghenekaro Onakpogbe who was a member of 2023 MSPL Division 2 champion D’warriors.

These 10 will dig deep into their repertoire of knowledge for plenty strategic words needed to ‘survive’ the 32 round of games including five King Of The Hill (KOTH.) Meanwhile, President of the Scrabble Las Vegas, Musa Olasupo, will flag off the tournament amid high expectations the competition has generated.