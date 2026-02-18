Scrabble As A Mind Sport For Devt In Nigeria

An effective strategy to confront social challenges such as youth marginalisation, educational inequality, social exclusion, peace building, and sustainable development is sport for development [SfD].

Within the African context, sport extends beyond leisure and competition; as it is a primary driving force of social and economic change as a result of high youth numbers, significant unemployment, and wide educational disparities.

The African Union Agenda 2063 gives specific regard to the contribution of sport in youth development that empowers and develops human capital, and in making member countries socially integral. However, most SfD initiatives have primarily targeted physical, competitive sports, in particular football, athletics, and basketball.

This is particularly true in a place like Nigeria, where football has an exalted place in national policymaking and social discourse and is heavily supported in various ways. This concentration takes the risk of excluding other sports forms that might add a new facet to inclusivity, accessibility, and pedagogical value, particularly across low-resource settings, where resources and facilities for sport may not be available.

There is a need for any successful SfD initiative to be locally owned, contextsensitive, inclusive, and grounded in social justice frameworks. Mind Sports Mind sports are congruent with this paradigm as they undermine traditional sports that emphasise physical activity, providing educational and psychosocial implications, consistent with Agenda 2063 objectives. Mind sports – games that engage the brain, such as scrabble, chess, and draughts – have been a relatively understudied area of SfD even as it is evident that they enhance literacy, numeracy, critical thinking and emotional control.

Mind sports are extremely low in physical resource demand, making them accessible for all learners regardless of ability, age, or gender. Mind sports likewise easily embed themselves into schools and training centres, which is crucial in Nigeria, where there are socioeconomic inequalities and infrastructure weaknesses limiting access to physical sports. Value of Scrabble Scrabble is not merely a game but a life skill platform.

Khaleel ‘Dynamite’ Adedeji, a technical director of scrabble in Nigeria and founder of Dynamite Opens Scrabble Tournament [DOST], said: “Scrabble discourages youth from frivolous activities by occupying their time productively and fostering discipline.” The cognitive demands of the game – memory, critical thinking, mathematical calculation and foresight – mirror real life decision making processes.

Looking at it from another angle, Michael Elebiomayo, a technical director, said: “Culturally, Scrabble promotes unity across ethnic, regional and age divides. Despite being English-based, the game fosters peaceful interaction and respect, reinforced by strict rules against offensive language. Scrabble players also demonstrate improved spelling, vocabulary, mathematical reasoning and confidence.”

A public school participant, who won most improved player award, later emerged as a Lagos State spelling bee competition. Other winners such as Gbadebo Alagbada and Hakeem Ogundokun have progressed into state teams while those who didn’t win were not left out like Paul Gbadegesin who is now part of Pan Africa Scrabble media.

SfD Initiatives Working Wonders Two prominent SfD initiatives in Nigeria: The DOST and Winifred Awosika Scrabble Foundation [WASF] are doing their best amidst challenges to pursue the African Union’s Agenda 2063 through the mind sport of Scrabble.

During his days as a sport director at the Ladoke Akintola University, Adedeji was not pleased that sports participation was dominated by football and basketball, thus he ventured into scrabble. “I introduced it as an indoor sport as a deliberate attempt to broaden the sporting landscape and include intellectually driven activities.

The Opens generate more inclusive playing space, prioritising learning and skill acquisition,” he explained. Adedeji’s philosophy of inclusion and resilience was shaped by a personal experience of losing to a female opponent in his first tournament. This buttresses the assertion that SfD programmes often emerge from live experiences and grassroots motivations rather than institutional planning.

However, the emergence of WASF was from a background of education and philanthropy. “The foundation was created to bridge the gap between public and private school students by using scrabble as an educational equaliser,” Adeyinka Aiyewumi, a coordinator at the foundation revealed.

The Foundation sponsors scrabble training in over 200 public schools impacting more than 10,000 children across Nigeria. “Aside this, the Foundation distributes scrabble boards, establishes libraries and train facilitators to ensure sustained learning. We integrate scrabble into formal learning environments enhancing literacy, numeracy and critical thinking,” explained Adejumo Christopher, a scrabble coordinator.

“To ensure learning continuity during COVID-19 pandemic, we shifted to extensive online teaching and competitions. This level of tech readiness highlights our resilience. “Beyond that, the foundation also extended social protection to households and non-sport groups by distributing food items to hundreds of vulnerable families,” Aiyewumi said. Limitations Even as both initiatives strongly embody the African Union’s Agenda 2063 declaration on sport as a tool for sustainable development, they are still faced with challenges and have their limitations.

“Sustaining and scaling our programmes requires stronger institutional support, diversified funding and policy recognition,” observed Adedeji because just like many grassroots initiatives, they have weaknesses such as dependence on goodwill and occasional sponsorship, commitment at the leadership level and vulnerability to underfunding and leadership turnover.

In addition, the tournament relies on English as the standard language, with English proficiency making it difficult for children from low-literacy or nonEnglish-speaking families to participate in it. Probably the emergence of Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa languages based Scrabble initiatives will help in future localisation.