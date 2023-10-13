Scouts Nigeria: 5-10 Years’ Old Children Being Recruited Into Cults

The Nigeria Scout Organisation (NSO) has said there are “20 formidable cult groups” operating in the country. Chief Commissioner, Dave Padopads-Awunah, said this at a press conference in Abuja yesterday. According to him, the association is worried about the growing incidents of cultism and drug abuse in the country.

He said elsewhere in Africa, the problem of child soldiers prevails, but in Nigeria, it is cultism and drug abuse that are prevalent among youths. Padopads-Awunah said: “There is recruitment of child soldiers elsewhere, such that they go into war but here, there is recruitment of children, 5-10 years into cultism. “From our study, we have 20 formidable cult groups operating in Nigeria.

“The situation in Nigeria is quite precarious. Scouting in Nigeria I don’t want to go deep into it but all of us here know that across the length of Nigeria, there is one form of the crisis or the other. “Is it Boko Haram, banditry in the North West? Herder crisis in the North Central? Is it IPOB in the South East? “The South has a share of their own in the Oduduwa people of the South West? So these crises are everywhere.”

He added: “What the association is doing is to attempt to approach areas where we have destitute in internally displaced people’s (IDPs) camps and we have cause to volunteer to form Scout groups within those camps in order to catch them young and dissuade them from being recruited into cult and dangerous groups and associations.” The NSO chief also said there is an impending amendment to the Nigerian Boys Scout Act to change the name to Scout Association of Nigeria, include scouting in the and make scout- ing compulsory in schools.

He said: “We are advancing that the Nigerian Boys Scout Act as it used to be, have compulsory scouting in all public schools in Nigeria. We have also proposed in that bill that scouts could be with the Ministry of Youths as we are, but our mother ministry will be shifted from the Ministry of Youth to the Ministry of Education so that our informal curriculum and our informal education, which we practise, will now run the education subsector.”

The Director of World Scout Bureau Africa, Frederick Kama, said Africa needs to collaborate with the association to fight against the menace of child soldiers and drug abuse among youths. He said: “These children who are going into drug abuse or other abuses, we have to tackle the fundamental problems. We have to address the foundational problems. If we don’t address the main issues that take them into drugs and bad companies, it will not help. But we need to work together; the government, the families to address the issue in society.”