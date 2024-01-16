 S’Court Victory: Plateau NUJ Congratulates Mutfwang, Tasks Him To Unite State

The executives and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State Council have congratulated Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mufwang on his victory at the Supreme Court which upheld his victory as the duly elected Governor of the State.

The NUJ in a statement issued by the State Chairman, Ayuku Pwaspo and Secretary, Mary Domtur said the Supreme Court verdict last Friday puts to rest all litigations and provides an opportunity for the administration to settle down to business and provides quality leadership and services in all sectors of the economy as well as improve on the security architecture of the state.

The Statement added that the verdict also provides an opportunity for the government to work towards a united, prosperous and inclusive Plateau that will serve as a reference point to other states of the federation.

The NUJ calls on Governor Mutfwang to embrace all sections of the State irrespective of party differences, tribe or religion in delivering good governance to the good people of Plateau who voted for you overwhelmingly at the last general elections.

The union does not doubt that the “The time is now” administration will deliver its campaign promises which can be seen in the ongoing road rehabilitation across the state, the prompt payment of salaries and pensions among others.

NUJ Plateau Council assures that it will sustain Partnership and collaboration with Governor Mutfwang’s Administration and looks forward to a robust working relationship towards a productive and prosperous Plateau.