The Edo State chairman of the Accord Party, Dr Bright Enabulele on Friday, while congratulating the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo on his victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday told the governor to lead with “inclusiveness, fairness and vision for a better Edo State.”

Enabulele in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State said though, he had differences with the governor during the election and the legal process, he has taken the outcome in good , “faith and sense of civic responsibility.”

The statement read: “I, Dr. Bright Enabulele, former gubernatorial candidate of the Accord Party, extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on his affirmation by the Supreme Court of Nigeria as the duly elected Governor of Edo State in the judgment delivered on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

“Though we had our differences expressed through the electoral and judicial processes, I accept the verdict of the apex court in good faith and with a sense of civic responsibility. Democracy thrives when the rule of law is upheld, and I remain proud to have been part of a peaceful and lawful contest.”

Continuing, he said. “As this chapter closes, it is time for all Edo sons and daughters—irrespective of party lines—to unite for the greater good of our beloved state. The challenges before us are many, and they demand the collective effort, wisdom, and cooperation of all stakeholders.

“I call on Governor Okpebholo to lead with inclusiveness, fairness, and vision. Edo State belongs to all of us, and together, we must commit to policies and actions that will uplift our people and move the state forward,” he concluded.