S’Court Victory: It’s Time To Move Beyond Politics, Unite In Support Of Tinubu – Ortom

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has emphasized the need for Nigerians to think beyond politics and unite in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while he takes on the tremendous responsibility of governance.

Ortom stated this in a statement issued on Friday congratulating the President over his election victory at the Supreme Court.

Chief Ortom described the judgment as a victory for democracy and the independence of the country’s democratic institutions.

He appealed to all Nigerians to put aside political differences and rally behind President Tinubu as he steers the ship of the country’s development at this trying time in the life of the nation.

The former Benue Governor emphasized that “now is the time to move beyond politics and unite in support of Mr. President while he takes on the tremendous responsibility of governance”.

He commended President Tinubu’s commitment to economic reforms, which may be difficult at the moment but will certainly yield positive results in the long run.

According to him, “President Tinubu’s visionary policies and pragmatic approach to governance have the potential of fostering a conducive environment for business growth, job creation, and sustainable development”.

Chief Ortom also believes that for Nigeria to prosper, the country must begin to produce what its citizens consume and consume what it produces. This, he said can be achieved by creating the enabling environment for the productive sector to thrive.

The former governor, in a statement by his media aide Mr Terver Akase, expressed confidence that President Tinubu’s leadership will continue to prioritize the rejuvenation of the country’s economy, security and the welfare of all Nigerians.

He urged the President to remain steadfast in his efforts to address the various challenges facing the nation, including youth unemployment and infrastructure development.

Chief Ortom assured President Tinubu of his unreserved support and prayers at all times.