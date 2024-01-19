S’Court Victory: ‘Go Prepare For Rerun In 2027’, Abiodun Mocks Adebutu

Following his victory at the Supreme Court, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Friday mocked his closest contender in the 2023 governorship election in the state, Ladi Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to go and prepare for a “rerun in 2027”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Supreme Court had affirmed the victory of Abiodun as the duly elected Governor of the State

The five-member panel had dismissed the appeal by Adebutu, insisting that, Adebutu and his party failed to prove their case.

Justice Abubakar resolved all the issues raised for determination against the appellants and held that the appeal was without merit.

Adebutu, among other prayers, has told the court to order a rerun in 98 polling units where elections were either cancelled or disrupted.

But, reacting to the judgement, Abiodun said he hoped Adebutu who had been demanding a rerun “can prepare for a rerun in 2027”.

The Governor spoke to journalists shortly after landing at the Gateway Agro cargo airport in Ipreu his hometown.

Abiodun described the legal battle as an “emotional seesaw, psychological seesaw and emotional distraction”, saying the judgement marked an end to “court shopping” for his opponent.

“Today, the Supreme Court has affirmed our victory which was earlier affirmed by the Tribunal and then the Appeal court, but our adversaries were not satisfied, they proceeded to the Supreme Court and yet again the five-man panel, led by the noble honourable justice Okoro affirmed the wish of the generality of the Ogun State people today. We thanked them because once again they have demonstrated that they are the last hope of the common man.

“We want to appreciate the Tribunal, who laid the foundation for today’s victory, the Appeal that further built on the foundation at the Appeal court and all the judges of both courts and of course the Supreme Court led by Honourable Justice Okoro.

“I want to thank His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because for his support for me in my political journey I will not be standing here today.

“Now this victory has marked the end of this court-shopping for adversaries and for us it is the final victory in this journey that started in 2018, we will now keep our eyes further focused on the ball.

“All attempts to distract us have failed, it is been an emotional seesaw, psychological seesaw, emotional distraction, of course, physical distraction as well. We hope our opponent who has been making a lot of noise about a rerun can prepare for a rerun in 2027.

“We will now focus on sustaining our legacies, the foundation of which we laid since we assumed office in 2019 and in the coming weeks you will see some of the goodies that we will be unveiling for the good people of Ogun State, we remain the fastest growing economy in Nigeria, the most improved economy in Nigeria, we will continue to build on these victories”, Abiodun said.