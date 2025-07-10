S’Court Victory: Be Magnanimous In Victory, Tinubu Tells Okpebholo

President Bola Tinubu has urged Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to be magnanimous in victory and rally citizens across political and social divides toward a unified vision of advancing the state’s development.

The President gave the advice in his congratulatory message following the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Okpebholo’s election on Thursday.

Governor Okpebholo was declared winner of the September 2024 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). His victory was upheld by the apex court, which dismissed all legal challenges against his election.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said now that the legal hurdles have been cleared, the governor should focus on accelerating the delivery of exceptional services and good governance to the people of Edo State something he has already begun.

The President also congratulated the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, urging them to remain united and committed to discharging the mandate entrusted to them by the people.