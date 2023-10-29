S’Court Victory: Akpabio, Kalu, Others Visit Tinubu In Aso Rock (Photos)

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu in the company of other legislators recently paid a congratulatory visit to President Bola Tinubu following his victory at the Supreme Court.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi filed a lawsuit before the Supreme Court to contest the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s declaration of Bola Tinubu as the authentic winner of the fiercely contested election.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the lower court, dismissing all petitions filed by Obi and Atiku.

After the ruling, Akpabio, Kalu, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and several senators visited President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Saturday to extend their congratulations.