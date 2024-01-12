S’Court Victory: A’Ibom Monarch Hails Eno, Urges Opponents To Join In State Devt

The Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers (AKSSCOTR), His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Daniel Etuk has congratulated the State Governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Ntenyin Etuk, in a statement made available to Journalists on Friday in Uyo, describes the Supreme Court judgements on the various litigations brought against Pastor Umo Eno by defeated governorship candidates as the triumph of God’s will for Akwa Ibom State.

The supreme monarch appealed to all the defeated litigants to accept the Supreme Court judgements in good faith and willingly team up with Governor Umo Eno for the development of Akwa Ibom as outlined by his administration’s Arise Agenda programme.

He reiterated that “the reaffirmation of Governor Eno’s mandate at the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial poll by the courts, beginning at the Election Petition Tribunal, the Appeal Court, and finally, the Supreme Court, underscores the hand of God and the sacred fact that power belongs to God and He gives it to whomsoever he wills.”

He averred that in any contest, there must be a winner urging other candidates to come together as one people under one destiny to take the development of Akwa Ibom State to higher heights, away from the trappings of party politics.

He pledged the unalloyed support of traditional rulers to Governor Eno while commending him for his magnanimous approach to embracing everybody irrespective of party affiliations urging him to continue with that commendable spirit of love, unity, and good governance.

The statement reads, “We have received the good news of the victory of His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, at the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

“Traditional rulers in Akwa Ibom State therefore joyfully congratulate Governor Umo Bassey Eno on the Supreme Court victory. We see it as the triumph of God’s will for Akwa Ibom State. In any contest, there must be a winner.

“The reaffirmation of the mandate at the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial poll by the courts, beginning at the Election Petition Tribunal, the Appeal Court, and finally, the Supreme Court, underscores the hand of God and the sacred fact that power belongs to God and He gives it to whomsoever he wills (Daniel 4:17, Psalms 62:11).

“We call on all our sons who contested the gubernatorial election and lost, as well as those who proceeded to the law courts and lost their cases, to put aside the defeats and join hands with Governor Umo Bassey Eno in the development of our beloved state.

“Let us always put the collective interests of Akwa Ibom State uppermost in our minds. When we support Governor Umo Bassey Eno, it will accelerate his development of Akwa Ibom State as envisioned in his administration’s Arise Agenda programme.

“It’s time to come together as one people under one destiny to take the development of Akwa Ibom State to higher heights. Let party politics be set aside for now, and let’s concentrate on the development of the state.

“We have seen the magnanimous approach of His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, to embrace all persons, irrespective of party affiliations. We encourage him to continue with that commendable spirit of love, unity, and good governance.

“We will always give him our support and cooperation to govern and bring positive developments to our respective domains.”