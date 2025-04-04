S’Court Verdict, Triumph For Democracy Says LP NCC

Share

The Secretary of the Labour Party (LP) National Caretaker Committee, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, has described the Supreme Court’s judgment affirming Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman as a triumph for democracy, the rule of law, and the resilience of Nigeria’s judiciary.

Reacting to the judgment at the Supreme Court premises, Nwokocha said, “The Supreme Court of Nigeria has delivered a judgment that is not only a significant victory for the Labour Party but also a landmark moment for Nigeria’s democracy.”

He expressed deep gratitude to the Justices of the apex Court for what he termed a fair and forthright decision, describing it as “a beacon of hope for the country’s democratic future.”

“This ruling is a monumental victory for the Labour Party and, more importantly, for the future of Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.

“It demonstrates that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man, ensuring that justice and the rule of law prevail in the face of challenges.”

The Labour Party National Caretaker Committee emphasized that the verdict is a testament to the resilience of Nigeria’s democracy and the strength of its judicial system.

“This historic ruling is not only a victory for the Labour Party but also for the Nigerian people and our democracy. It affirms that the rule of law will always be upheld,” the committee said.

According to the LP NCC, the judgment also presents a critical opportunity to unify the party and create an atmosphere conducive to political reform and nation-building.

“We now have an opportunity to rebuild Nigeria’s democracy and strengthen our party, which remains the political party of choice for millions of Nigerians,” the statement read.

The party also called on Nigerians across political divides to join hands in restoring and rebuilding the nation’s democracy.

“We urge all Nigerians to unite with the Labour Party in the mission to restore the true values of democracy, justice, and equity in Nigeria.”

Senator Nwokocha noted that the ruling has firmly ended the prolonged leadership crisis within the Labour Party, allowing the party to focus on its vision for a better Nigeria.

He also extended appreciation to party supporters for their unwavering commitment and solidarity.

“We thank Nigerians for their resilience, support, and trust in our cause. The Labour Party remains the people’s party, and together, we will continue to fight for a more just, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria,” he concluded.

