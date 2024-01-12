S’Court Verdict; Sanwo-Olu Calls On Opposition To Join Train Of Governance

…says he’s recovered grip on Lagos politics

Following the Supreme Court ruling validating his election on Friday in Abuja, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwooolu has called on everyone in the state, including the opposition, to join the train of governance.

This came as he said he had regained his grip on the politics of the state following the upset caused by the opposition Labour Party (LP) at the Presidential polls last year.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke with newsmen after the meeting of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) led by its Chairman and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, with President Bola Tinubu, said “So, really it’s to ask everybody to join us, irrespective of whatever party it is, and to see that indeed the train in Lagos is moving.

“Yes, we have a real physical train, but the train of governance is moving. And what we have assured is that we will do it quicker, faster and bolder.

“And we’ve promised to pretty much use every energy that we have to ensure that the economic commercial nerve centre of the country remains, you know that reckoning not just by word of mouth, but by action; by the benefit that the citizens see in all human capital index in education, health infrastructure; in ensuring that foreign direct investment, tourism insecurity, everything that makes Lagos resilient city that it can stand with other cities of the size globally is what we’re about.”

“And so it’s not an APC victory. It’s not a Babajide Sanwoolu victory, it’s a Lagos call to action for all of us to work for the citizens to meet a lot of Lagosians and to make meaningful development for our people.

“At the end of the day, people want to see good roads, people want to see security everywhere in the state. People want to see hospitals and schools being built. That’s what people want and that’s what we’ve preached and that’s what we’re going to do,” he added.

Asked what he would do to get hold of the politics of Lagos having been jolted with the unexpected challenge from the opposition Labour Party at the last election, the governor said “Well, we have Lagos. Politics, or the election period is always a different kettle of fish and part of the things that push decisions.

“The moment it’s all over, you see the convergence. There are people in other parties that right from the very next day, they’ve extended their hands of fellowship to me to say that we’re all together in this, let’s do it together and let’s work together because at the end of the day, why are you in government? It’s because you have the energy to say to people, you want to make life better for your citizens.”