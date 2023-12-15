S’Court Verdict On Kanu: Abaribe Calls For Calm

…Mourns Former Anambra Governor, Ezeife

Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Friday, called for calm over the non-release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

In a statement issued in Abuja by Uchenna Awom, his Media Adviser, Abaribe assured that Ndigbo would vigorously pursue a political solution that could ultimately set him free.

This was as he expressed shock over the sudden death of Ex-Goverror of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike Igbo ukwu), describing it as the great fall of an Iroko tree in Igbo land and Nigeria.

Speaking on the decision of the nation’s apex court, that Nnamdi Kanu must face trial, the lawmaker called for calm and implored Ndigbo not to despair over the unfortunate outcome at the Supreme Court.

“I’m of the firm belief that this current federal government will do something very fast to release Nnamdi Kanu, if for no other reason, but for national cohesion and unity of the country. As Leaders, we shall continue to press for a solution that will be the best in the circumstance,” Abaribe assures.

Lamenting the demise of Ezeife, Abaribe posited that Okwadike’s death had once more robbed Ndigbo, nay Nigeria of a consummate advocate of people’s rights and equality for all.

Dr. Ezeife, he said, spent his life particularly his later days on earth preaching for equity, justice, fairness and good governance in Nigeria, especially he was most vocal on the Igbo question and their place in the Nigeria project.

“Okwadike never hid his feelings and as such voiced out his opinion on vexed national issues as they affected his beloved Igbo. He spoke truth to power no matter whose ox was gored

“He was a man of panache and candour who carved a national image for himself being a cultural icon, a brave warrior who loved our people so dearly.

“Okwadike will be sorely missed. His resolute and fearless stand on national discussion would be too hard to replace. Ironically he died on the eve of a day our brother Nnamdi Kanu was denied release by the Supreme Court. It would have been a fitting gift to him”, Abaribe said