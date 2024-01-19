S’Court Verdict: Oborevwori Dedicates Victory To God, Deltans, Legal Team

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori on Friday dedicated his victory at the Supreme court to Almighty God, the unwavering support of Deltans and his legal team.

Addressing journalists in Abuja after the five-member panel of the apex court affirmed his victory, Oborevwori said his triumph meant that there were no winners and losers.

He called on the opposition parties in the state to join him in the task of developing the oil-rich state.

While acknowledging the enormous drain in energy and resources occasioned by the legal tussle, the Governor stressed the need for all Deltans to close ranks and support his administration to realise his four point development strategy encapsulated in the MORE agenda.

A statement by Igho Akeregha, Executive Assistant, Media to the Governor said that with legal fireworks over, Oborevwori is now poised to fully implement the MORE Agenda

Addressing his teeming supporters at the Governors lodge who had earlier thronged the Supreme Court in their traditional yellow fez caps, Oborevwori assured them of his commitment to uplift the state.

“You have shown me love. I and my Deputy will not disappoint you. We will continue to serve all Deltans with renewed vigour and commitment. What happened in the court today is a victory for all Deltans” Oborevwori said.

The apex court had in the judgement dismissed Omo-Agege’s petition, seeking to overturn Governor Oborevwori’s election as governor of Delta State. A five-member panel of the apex court led by Inyang Okoro held that the appellant was unable to prove his case of over-voting and non-compliance with the electoral laws.

The apex court has also dismissed the appeal of the SDP candidate against Governor Oborevwori.