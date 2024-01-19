S’Court Verdict: ‘I’m Grateful To Ogun People’ – Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court to the people of the state.

The governor also expressed joy over the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed his victory at the 18th March governorship election in the state.

A five-member panel of the court, in a unanimous judgement on Friday morning, dismissed the appeal by Oladipupo Adebutu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in the State.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar, who read the lead judgement, held that Adebutu and his party failed to prove their case.

Justice Abubakar resolved all the issues raised for determination against the appellants and held that the appeal was without merit.

Reacting through his X account, Abiodun appreciated residents of the state and his party, the APC.

In the post, Abiodun noted that he navigated numerous stages of legal battles after his election last year.

His words, “I am profoundly grateful to the incredible people of Ogun State, our extraordinary political party, the All Progressives Congress, @OfficialAPCNg, and its dedicated members, as well as other prominent individuals who have supported us unwaveringly.

“We have navigated through numerous stages of the election petition tribunal with success, culminating in the Supreme Court’s ultimate validation of our triumph.

“This confirmation provides undeniable evidence that the citizens of Ogun State bestowed this mandate upon us, entrusting us with the responsibility of creating a more prosperous and harmonious society for all. We embrace this weighty duty and vow to fulfil it diligently.”