S’Court Verdict: Be Magnanimous In Victory, HVGN Boss, Yahasalam Charges Tinubu

The Head of Harmonised Vigilante Group in Nigeria, Alhaji Hussein Yahasalam has felicitated with President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday, as he charged him to be magnanimous in victory.

The Security Expert while reacting to the Apex Court verdict, described Tinubu as a political juggernaut who understands the logic of managing men and resources better than his contemporaries.

He added that with the Supreme Court pronouncement, the coast is now clear for the President to be more focused and concentrate on the business of governance.

According to Yahasalam, the pattern and mode of governance of the President, which revolves around a pragmatic and proactive approach to necessary issues concerning the economy give hope for a better tomorrow.

The Head of Harmonised Vigilante Group, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to rally around the President and support his economic reforms towards prosperity.

Yahasalam said,” I heartily congratulate my brother, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his landslide victory at the Supreme Court this victory is a testament to the legitimacy of his mandate and the electoral process.

“I want to charge him to be magnanimous in victory and institutionalize inclusive governance in line with the tenets of the Renewed Hope mantra “.