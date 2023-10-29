S’court Verdict: Atiku, Obi To Decide Future

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will tomorrow, make known his political future. That is even as his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, will continue to galvanise support and make his movement more broad based. Sources confided in Sunday Telegraph that for Atiku, he may be announcing his retirement from contesting for the presidency of the country as well as partisan politics.

This, they said, might not be unconnected with the fact that his previous attempts (six in all) without success as well as the last Thursday’s verdict of the Supreme Court. One of our sources familiar with the happenings in Obi’s camp said: “The feeling in his camp is that he will continue to galvanise support and make his movement more broad based, as they have learnt from the mistakes that they have made. “And that in his own interest, it will not be out of place if he looks for a pan Nigerian platform, where he may realize his ambition.”

On Atiku, our Source said that politically, he did not see any need on his part to further continue as he would be 81 in 2027, when the next presidential election would hold. Our Source said: “To all intents and purposes, that may be the end. But he has done well politically. He started well from his days in the PDM(People’s Democratic Movement) on his ambition of ruling the country. He stands, perhaps, as the only person, who has contested more than any other person for the presidency.

“He contested in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023. He has contested five times in this dispensation, while political ambition predates that period even while he was in PDM during the 1993 presidential election, he actually made a bid of the presidency indirectly but he did not get it. He had the likes of Titi Ajanaku and Dapo Sarumi with him. “For Atiku, we do not know if this will be the end of his political career and ambition to rule the country.”

Political analysts were of the opinion that Atiku may be too old to stand for another election in four years’ time, even though the US president Joe Biden, who is about 81 years, had declared intention to seek re-election. Atiku might also address the issue in PDP, which seemed to have abandoned him throughout the period he was challenging Tinubu’s election in court. None of the party’s governors, including his home state governor, Ahmadu Finitiri, has shown solidarity with him.

Some of them were seen in viral video, clicking glasses with Tinubu at Aso Rock, after last week’s Supreme Court judgement. At his last press conference early this month, after he had secured the fraud evidence to file his petition at Supreme Court against Tinubu, Atiku had told journalists that if the apex court rejects his appeal, he would appeal to God. Another Source, who spoke with one of our correspon- dents said: “For President Tinubu, the major fight will no longer be now but in the future, if he wants to recon- test in 2027 because his transducers will now hinge their fight on this certificate saga, to fight with.

“They will now be armed with the ammunition. It is going to be a dicey one for him but for now, there is no encumbrance. Nigerians will now demand more of him to deliver on his promises because there is no encumbrances again whatsoever.” Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila had said that now that litigations are over, it was time for governance. He said: “Now is the time for the government. Distractions are over.“ To Chairman, Partners for Electoral Reforms, Ezenwa Nwoagwu, it is an electoral process.

“It means that the judicial process is part of that. There are vistas that have been opened in terms of the understanding of some core issues of judicial process, roles of political parties and even the understanding of the laws. “How much do people follow this process in challenging those who play the game, if we have to debate things written in black and white? “What it means is that we can now move on. Election is not all. We are faced with challenges of infrastructural deficit; we are faced with challenges of out of school children, of rising cost of living.

Those processes we are running are to ensure that people who will govern at the presidential level have legitimacy to do so. Now that legitimacy has been conferred on them, they should settle down to governance. “The anaesthesia we are under – Holding the government accountable has been lifted, we should hold him to the promises he made while campaigning. It is now we should start seeing those things he promised. “There is a role for opposition. What is that role? When are we coming into that role? You people have issues around forex, as an alternative government, what are you guys doing?

What can Nigerians have from you, about that challenge, about the removal of subsidy? Do you have something you are thinking about? What are the current policies of the government? What is the alternative to them? That is the role of the opposition.” For the Civil Societies, he said that, “it is time to do a tracking on education, on health and so on. These are the policies that you made. We want to see considerable steps that are being taken to actualise those things. That way we will all be participating.”