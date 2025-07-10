S’Court Verdict Affirms People’s Mandate – Okpebholo

Edo StateEdo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has described the Supreme Court judgment affirming him as the duly elected governor of the state as a reaffirmation of the sacred mandate freely given by the people of Edo.

Reacting to the judgment on Thursday, Governor Okpebholo said the verdict was not just a legal triumph but a shared victory for every Edo citizen, regardless of political, ethnic, or religious affiliation.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor noted that the ruling has renewed his commitment to lead with humility, compassion, and accountability.

“This definitive verdict is not merely a legal triumph it is a solemn reaffirmation of the sacred mandate freely given by the people of Edo State. It signals the beginning of a fresh chapter rooted in unity, inclusiveness, and accelerated development,” the statement read.

Okpebholo restated his administration’s commitment to its developmental blueprint, with a focus on security, infrastructure, education, agriculture, healthcare, youth empowerment, and job creation.

He expressed gratitude to the judiciary for its courage and fidelity to justice and thanked the people of Edo State for their unwavering support, patience, and belief in democracy.

“This moment is not a personal victory but a shared triumph for every Edo citizen. In the true spirit of statesmanship, I extend an olive branch to all my opponents and members of the opposition. The elections are over; the real work of governance and healing must begin,” he added.

Governor Okpebholo urged political leaders across party lines to rise above division and contribute meaningfully to the task of building a greater Edo State. He welcomed constructive criticism and diverse perspectives, provided they stem from a sincere desire to see Edo thrive.

“Edo belongs to all of us. The time has come to set aside our differences, close ranks, and march forward united in purpose, anchored in peace, and driven by a shared vision of progress,” the governor stated.

He called on all Edo people to see the verdict as an opportunity to ignite a new era of unity, dialogue, and impact-driven governance.

“Let history remember this moment as the point when Edo chose collaboration over conflict, vision over vendetta, and service over self,” he said.