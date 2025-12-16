S’Court Upholds President’s Power To Suspend Govs, Declare Emergency Rule

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the President’s constitutional power to declare a state of emergency in any state to avert the breakdown of law and order. In a split decision of six-toone, a seven-man panel of the apex court also declined to fault the suspension of elected officials in states under emergency rule.

It, however, held that such suspension, though necessary to ensure that the prevailing situation in the state did not degenerate into chaos or anarchy, must be confined to a limited period.

The judgment followed the dismissal of a suit filed by 11 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) states challenging what they termed President Bola Tinubu’s unconstitutional actions in the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State.

The states queried Tinubu’s statutory powers to suspend a serving governor, the deputy governor, and members of the House of Assembly from office after the proclamation of emergency rule.

They asked the apex court to declare that, based on the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President “has no powers whatsoever or vires to suspend a democratically elected governor as well as other elected officials and declare a state of emergency in the state”.

However, in the majority decision, the court held that Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) imbues the President with the power to deploy extraordinary measures to restore normalcy where emergency rule was declared.

It held that the said Section 305 was not specific on the nature of the extraordinary measures, thus granting the President the discretion on how to proceed with any situation at hand.

However, a member of the panel, Justice Obande Ogbuinya, gave a dissenting verdict. He held that although the President has the power to declare a state of emergency, however, he could not use such power as a tool to suspend elected officials, including governors, deputy governors and legislators.