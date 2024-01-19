S’Court Upholds Inuwa’s Election As Gombe Gov

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected Governor of Gombe State.

A five-member panel of the court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun held that the appeal by the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jibrin Barde, lacks merit.

Kekere-Ekun held that the concurrent findings were not shown to be perverse enough to warrant being set aside.

The apex court, therefore, affirmed the verdict of the court of appeal which upheld Yahaya’s victory in the March 18 governorship election.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by Aminu Bande of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the election victory of Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

In its verdict on Friday, the panel of justices unanimously held that the appeal lacked merit and no cost was awarded.