S’Court Upholds Ezeokenwa As APGA Chairman

Share

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld an appeal by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), recognizing Sly Ezeokenwa as its National Chairman.

New Telegraph reports that the court also awarded a N20 million fine against Edozie Njoku for filing a frivolous suit at the Federal High Court (FCT) High Court, Bwari.

It was gathered that the Federal High Court in Abuja restrained Njoku from showing off himself as the national chairman of the party.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Omotosho held that INEC was wrong to have recognised the Njoku-led leadership of the party.

READ ALSO

Omotosho also held that there was no valid court judgment or order, including a judgment from the Supreme Court, which recognized Mr Njoku as APGA national chairman.

Recall that, APGA and Sylvester (SLY) Ezeokenwa (National Chairman, APGA) had, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/966/2024, filed the suit as 1st and 2nd plaintiffs.

According to the originating warrant filed on 12 July, the plaintiffs sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Mr Njoku as 1st and 2nd defendants.

They filed the suit following the removal of the names of Mr Ezeokenwa, a legal practitioner, and his executive officers from the INEC website, and the replacement of same by the names of the Njoku-led leadership of APGA by the electoral umpire on 9 July.

Share

Please follow and like us: