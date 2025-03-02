S’Court: Uneasy calm in Rivers as Fubara seeks solution

Share

There is uneasy calm in Rivers State following Friday’s Supreme Court judgement recognising the Hon. Bright Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly as the state’s authentic lawmaking body, rather than the one led by Hon. Victor Okoh-Jumbo.

The Supreme Court faulted Rivers’ decision to implement a budget that emanated outside a fully constituted House of Assembly, just as it recalled the court order that restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing the voter register, hence annulling the election held by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) that ushered in new council chairmen.

The apex court also authorised Governor Siminialayi Fubara to work with the Amaewhule-led Assembly on the passage of the 2025 budget, which the governor had earlier submitted to the Okoh-Jumbo led Assembly.

The judgement attracted condemnation from the people of the state, who argued that it contradicted their expectations that the Supreme Court would recognise the Okoh-Jumbo led Assembly and thereby end the crisis.

Recall that the Commissioner for Information, Joe Johnson, had said that the state was waiting for a detailed implication of the Supreme Court judgement recognising the Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly, and the stoppage of its federal allocation.

He also noted that the state would evaluate the judgement and take the next line of action, while noting that “the defection of the 27 lawmakers is a matter not before the Supreme Court as it is pending at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.”

Johnson said: “We have taken note of reports in the media regarding the recent judgement of the Supreme Court concerning the funds of Rivers State and the administration of local governments in the state.

“At this time, we are awaiting a detailed briefing on the implications of the judgement. We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine the next steps to take in the best interest of Rivers State and its people.”

But an inside source, said that Fubara, who had been optimistic that the apex court would side with the Okoh-Jumbo Assembly, and allow the council polls to stand, is working to prevent the Federal Government from withholding the state’s allocation.

The source noted that the governor, who was among the few governors that announced N85,000 as minimum wage when several others were afraid to announce even N75,000 has a huge expenditure that cannot be met with Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and for that reason, is working to ensure that federal allocation continues to flow.

The source also disclosed that some eminent persons from the state have been meeting, with some of them in direct contact with the governor to avoid the effect of seized allocations on the state.

He added: “IGR under the Fubara administration has increased significantly. That is why the governor is spending on big projects, especially the ring road project and several others which have gulped billions of naira. Can he deliver these projects with just IGR? The answer is no.

“Then, there is workers’ salaries, which have almost doubled since the new wage implementation, as well as their promotion after being overlooked for many years by the previous administration.”

Meanwhile, there is widespread optimism in Rivers that the Supreme Court, which has another judgement to deliver on the defection of Amaewhule and 26 other pro Nyesom Wike lawmakers might rule that they indeed defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaewhule and the 26 others have maintained that they never left the PDP for the APC, and for that reason their seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly, cannot be declared vacant.

But workers in the Rivers State civil service have expressed disappointment in the judgement of the Supreme Court on Friday, with some of them describing it s a “sad Friday.”

At the state secretariat, workers, who appeared cold at the judgement, said that it would escalate the political crisis rocking the state, rather than resolve it, arguing that it amounts to taking the hands of the clock backwards.

