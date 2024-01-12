S’Court To Rule On Gov’ship Election Petition In Seven States

The Supreme Court will on Friday decide the fate of no fewer than seven states in the ongoing governorship election tussles across the country.

The states expecting a verdict from the apex court today include Plateau, Kano, Zamfara, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Bauchi and Ebonyi States.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Apex Court affirmed the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of Lagos State.

Justice Garba Lawal, who read the lead judgment of the apex court, dismissed the appeal filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP).

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang and his counterpart in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, have arrived at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

The two governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) arrived at the apex court ahead of the commencement of the ruling on the governorship election appeals in their respective states.

Also in court is the immediate past Governor of Plateau state and the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Simon Lalong.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his counterpart in Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, have arrived at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

There is heightened security amid anxiety in some of the states where the Supreme Court judgment is expected today in the dispute over the March 18, 2023 governorship elections.

The situation is tense, especially in Plateau, Kano and Zamfara.