S’Court to Hear Atiku, Obi’s Appeals Against Tinubu’s Victory Monday

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed next Monday to hear the separate appeals filed by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively against the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 general election. The date was contained in a Notice of Hearing issued by the apex court yesterday in Abuja.

The Notice of Hearing to Atiku’s appeal sighted by New Telegraph reads in part: “…take notice that in accordance with Order 2 Rule 1(2) of the Supreme Court rules 1985 as amended, this notice is deemed sufficiently served on you, if it is left at your address or service or send by registered post and since the date is material, S 26 of the Interpretation Act, 1964 shall apply”.

New Telegraph scoop, however, revealed that the apex court will also on that day hear the application filed by Atiku seeking its leave to tender fresh evidence in the appeal. The evidence in question according to New Telegraph findings is the alleged forged Chicago State University certificate said to have been presented to INEC by Tinubu. Obi and Atiku had filed separate petitions at the PEPT challenging the election that produced Tinubu.

They contested among others, electoral malpractices and Tinubu’s qualification to stand for election and urged the PEPT to set aside the election. However, the Tribunal on September 6, in its judgement held that the Petitioners failed to substantiate their claims of electoral fraud against INEC and the President. Dissatisfied with the judgement both Atiku and Obi had separately approached the apex court for redress.

In his own notice of appeal dated September 19, Obi’s lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) predicated his appeal on 51 grounds. In one of the grounds, Uzoukwu told the Supreme Court that the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, led by Haruna Tsammani, “erred in law and thereby reached a wrong conclusion” when it dismissed Obi’s suit.

He faulted the presidential election court’s evaluation of Obi’s evidence. He contended that the court erroneously ruled that Obi’s case failed to establish the polling stations where electoral malpractices took place during the February presidential election. He also submitted that the lower court’s conclusions caused “grave miscarriage of justice” when it held that Obi did not identify the specific number of votes he polled at polling units where he accused INEC and Tinubu of suppression of votes.

Obi’s counsel urged the Supreme Court to determine if the PEPT did not err in law when it based its reasons on the First Schedule of the Electoral Act 2022 to expunge Obi’s witnesses’ statements on oath from the court’s records. Also billed to address the Apex Court on the contentious request by Atiku are lawyers from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who are joint respondents in the motion.

They are to argue before the Supreme Court and cite relevant laws on whether such a request is grantable under the country’s Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022. The documents Atiku sought to tender are the academic records of Tinubu, which were handed over to him by the Chicago State University on Monday October 2, 2023. The 32-page document was released to the former Vice President on the orders of Judge Nancy Maldonado of the District Court of Illinois, Eastern Division, Illinois, United States of America.

The US court had ordered the CSU to release the said documents to Atiku despite Tinubu’s objection because the court was convinced that it would help Atiku establish his allegation of forgery and lying on oath against Tinubu, who won the February 25 presidential election Lead counsel to the presidential candidate of the PDP, Chris Uche (SAN), confirmed that the application of his client has been slated for hearing on October 23.