S’Court: Tinubu’s non-interference has saved Nigeria’s democracy –Marafa

Former Zamfara lawmaker, Sen. Kabiru Marafa, says President Bola Tinubu has saved Nigeria’s democracy by not interfering in the judgment of the Supreme Court on the 2023 governorship election. Marafa, who represented Zamfara Central at the National Assembly from 2011 to 2019 said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja. The former lawmaker who was Zamfara Coordinator, Presidential Campaign Council for President Bola Tinubu for 2023 general election said Tinubu and the justices of the apex court had lived up to the expectations of Nigerians.

He said: “Posterity will judge them well for allowing the will of the Nigerian voters to prevail. “It is a welcome development. Tinubu has by this singular action of non-interference in the Supreme Court judgement saved the country’s democracy and forestalled the repeat of the 1983 scenario. “You will recall that it was after the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) grabbed states that were hitherto of the opposition that the Second Republic collapsed.”