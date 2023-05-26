S’Court Throws Out PDP’s Suit Seeking Tinubu, Shettima’s Disqualification

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a suit filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the disqualification of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from the 2023 presidential election.

The Apex Court held that the PDP’S Suit praying disqualification of Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima on the ground of alleged double nomination by Shettima was grossly lacking in merit and dismissed it.

Justice Adamu Jauro who delivered the lead judgment slammed a fine of N2m on PDP for poke-nosing into the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress in the conduct of its primary elections and nomination of its candidates.

The court agreed with Tinubu’s lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN that PDP acted as busy body and meddlesome interloper in the ways and manners it dabbled into APC’s affairs unjustly.

Details later…..