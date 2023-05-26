New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. S’Court Throws Out…

S’Court Throws Out PDP’s Suit Seeking Tinubu, Shettima’s Disqualification

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a suit filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the disqualification of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from the 2023 presidential election.

The Apex Court held that the PDP’S Suit praying disqualification of Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima on the ground of alleged double nomination by Shettima was grossly lacking in merit and dismissed it.

Justice Adamu Jauro who delivered the lead judgment slammed a fine of N2m on PDP for poke-nosing into the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress in the conduct of its primary elections and nomination of its candidates.

The court agreed with Tinubu’s lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN that PDP acted as busy body and meddlesome interloper in the ways and manners it dabbled into APC’s affairs unjustly.

Details later…..

Read Previous

AAU Ex Student’s Leaders Condemned Hike In School Fees
Read Next

Court Orders Arrest Of Anambra Assembly Member-Elect Over Allegations Against Ibeto

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023