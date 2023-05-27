S’court Throws Out PDP’s Suit Seeking Tinubu, Shettima’s Disqualification

The Supreme Court yesterday dis- missed a petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party PDP and its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar seeking the dis- qualification of the President -Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, from the 2023 general election. In determining the case, justices of the Apex Court held that the PDP’s suit which also sought the disqualification of Tinubu’s deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima, on grounds of alleged double nomination by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was grossly lacking in merit and dismissed it.

Justice Adamu Jauro who delivered the lead judgment slammed a fine of N2m on PDP for poke nosing into the internal affairs of the APC in the conduct of its primary elections and nomination of its candidates. The court also agreed with Tinubu’s lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN that PDP acted as busy body and meddlesome interloper in the ways and manners it dabbled into APC’s affairs unjustly.

The Apex Court further held that apart from the fact that PDP lacked requisite jurisdiction to institute the suit, the party also failed to provide scintilla of evidence that Shettima engaged in double nomination. The court held that the claim of PDP’ on the alleged double nomination of Shettima was most unfortunate and a clear deliberate mischief to mislead the Court and the country just as it also agreed with Fagbemi that the PDP should not pre-occupy itself with how APC conducted it’s primary election and nominated its candidates.

“It is abundantly clear that the Appellant (PDP) in the totality of its position in the instant case is peeping and poke nosing into the affairs of another party as a busy body and meddlesome interloper.” The court held that the action of PDP was painful because it used social media to set a booby trap for the Supreme Court to blackmail it, adding that “This is most unfortunate, unwarranted and uncalled for.”

PDP had in the appeal marked: SC/CV/501/2023, sought Tinubu’s disqualification on the premise that the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, allowed himself to be nominated for more than one constituency, ahead of the 2023 general elections. The opposition party told the court that Shettima was nominated twice, both for the Borno Central Senatorial seat and for the Vice Presidential position. PDP argued that Shet- tima’s dual nomination was in gross breach of the provisions of Sections 29(1), 33, 35 and 84(1) and (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended.

Consequently, aside from praying the court to nullify Tinubu and Shet- tima’s candidacy, the Appellant equally applied for an order to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to expunge their names from the list of nominated or sponsored candidates that were eligible to contest the presidential poll. The apex court upheld the concurrent decisions of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court in Abuja, which earlier dismissed PDP’s case.

It agreed with the respondents that section 285 (14) (c ) of the 1999 Constitution, (As amended), and Section 149 of the Electoral Act, 2022, did not confer the locus standi (legal right) to challenge the candidature of Shettima on the ground of double nomination. The Apex Court held that section 84 of the Electoral Act only empowered an aspirant that participated in the primary election of a political party, to challenge the nomination of a candidate by the party.

It held that the PDP failed to establish the injury it suffered as a result of the nomination by the APC, stressing that the law does not permit a political party to dabble in the domestic affairs of another political party. The Supreme Court said the PDP was unable to prove that its civil rights and obligations were in danger of being infringed upon just as it also described the appeal as the action of “a nosy busy-body and a meddlesome interloper that is peeping into the affairs of its neighbour.”

More so, the Apex Court berated the PDP for filing the appeal which it said was frivolous and capable of exposing the judiciary to public ridicule. The Apex Court held that evidence before it showed that Shettima duly withdrew as the candidate of the APC in the Borno senatorial election, on July 6, 2022. “In whichever angle this appeal is viewed, it is frivolous and bound to fail. From the trial court, down to this court, it has been a waste of precious judicial time. The instant appeal was unnecessary and counsel should do better to advise their client against filing this sort of suit in future,” Justice Jauro added.