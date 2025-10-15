New Telegraph

October 15, 2025
October 15, 2025
S’Court Strikes Out EFCC’s Appeal Challenging Acquittal Of Ex-NIMASA Official

The Supreme Court has struck out an appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), effectively bringing to an end, its attempt to overturn the acquittal of Dismass Alu Adoon, a former aide to ex-Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpolobokemi.

The panel of the apex court was led by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, with Justices Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Simon Tsammani, and Jamilu Yammama Tukur concurring with the decision.

In its ruling delivered on September 25, 2025, in Appeal No. SC/ML/29/2025, the Supreme Court struck out the EFCC’s motion after the prosecution formally withdrew it, holding that the case could not proceed any further.

The legal tussle originated at the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, which in 2019 convicted Adoon on multiple counts of conversion contrary to Section 15(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition Amendment) Act.

