S’Court Strikes Out EFCC Appeal Challenging Acquittal Of Ex-NIMASA Official

The Supreme Court has struck out an appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ending its bid to overturn the acquittal of Dismass Alu Adoon, a former aide to ex-Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpolobokemi.

The apex court panel was led by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, with Justices Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Simon Tsammani, and Jamilu Yammama Tukur concurring with the decision.

In its ruling delivered on September 25, 2025, in Appeal No. SC/ML/29/2025, the Supreme Court struck out the EFCC’s motion after the prosecution formally withdrew it, holding that the case could not proceed further.

The legal battle began at the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, where in 2019, Adoon was convicted on multiple counts of conversion under Section 15(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition Amendment) Act. He was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment on each count, with an option of a N7 million fine per count.

Adoon subsequently challenged the conviction at the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, which unanimously acquitted him, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Delivering the lead judgement, Justice Chidi Nwaoma Uwa held that Section 15 of the Money Laundering Act is not a strict liability offence, requiring proof of knowledge or intent. The court found that Adoon, who served as a personal assistant to the NIMASA Director-General, was responsible only for managing schedules, visitors, and itineraries.

“He neither participated in meetings nor in tender processes or committee accounts. Consequently, there was no evidence that he knew or ought to have known that the funds in question were unlawfully obtained,” the appellate court stated.

Emphasising the principle that any doubt in a criminal trial must be resolved in favour of the accused, the appellate court set aside the trial court’s conviction and acquitted Adoon on all counts.

Dissatisfied, the EFCC approached the Supreme Court to overturn the acquittal and reinstate the conviction.

However, following the withdrawal of its motion on February 4, 2025, the Supreme Court struck out the appeal, leaving Adoon’s acquittal intact.