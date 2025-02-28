S’Court Stops CBN, AG From Releasing Funds To Rivers Govt

Share

The Supreme Court has barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), and other agencies from releasing funds to the government of Rivers State until it purges itself of what the court describes as flagrant disobedience to court orders.

New Telegraph reports that in a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the five-man panel of the court unanimously dismissed the cross-appeal filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara challenging the validity of the House of Assembly presided over by Martin Amaewhule as the Speaker.

In dismissing Governor Fubara’s appeal, the court ordered Martin Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately with other elected members of the rivers state house of assembly.

The court held that it is an aberration for Governor Fubara to have purportedly presented an appropriation bill before a four-man House of Assembly thereby denying twenty-eight constituencies of effective representation in vagrant violation of a court order mandating him (Fubara) to re-present the 2024 appropriation bill before a validly constituted Assembly led by Amaewhule.

The apex court further held that the actions of Governor Fubara over the alleged defection of twenty-eight members of the Rivers Assembly is an act of brigandage and dictatorship aimed at preventing the House from performing its legitimate functions under the speakership of Amaewhule.

The court also held that the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex by Governor Fubara is an act of indiscipline bordering on the excessive use of executive might to frustrate the sitting of the Assembly led by Amaewhule.

