S’Court Ruling: NHFSS Boss Urges Mutfwang To Work With Hunters To Fight Bandits, Others

The Deputy Commander General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Services, Dr John Metchie, has hailed the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, on his confirmation as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Metchie also urged the governor to embrace officers and men of NHFSS and equip and empower them to help combat the menace of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminals in the state.

It would be recalled that a five-man member panel of the apex court led by Justice Emmanuel Agim on Friday reversed the decision of the appellate court which sacked Mutfwang.

The Governor had described the Court of Appeal’s verdict as perverse, as according to him, the issue of the primary election that produced him as a candidate was outside the jurisdiction of the lower court. He therefore proceeded to the Supreme Court to seek redress.

Reacting to Friday’s verdict that resolved the matter in favour of Mutfwang, Dr. Metchie, a UN Ambassador and African Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), stated in a statement that he personally signed on Saturday, that the Supreme Court ruling was a refreshing development, adding that it restored the confidence of Plateau people in the judiciary and gave them back their power to elect who governs them.

Metchie, who was born and raised in Plateau State, described Governor Mutfwang as a brother and neighbour, saying he could vouch for him as a serious, committed, and dedicated leader who is poised to bring massive development to the state and prosper the people of Plateau.

According to Metchie, who is also the Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), although the judicial contest over the governorship election outcome, has no doubt caused some governance distractions, he was sure that the people of Plateau state have a lot to benefit from Governor Mutfwang in the remaining three and half years of his administration and beyond.

Metchie said: “I received with joy, the news of the well-deserved victory of my brother and neighbour, Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Supreme Court which affirmed him as the authentic winner of the March 2023 governorship election in Plateau State.

“The ruling by the nation’s apex court also confirmed Mutfwang as the real choice of the people of the state with regards to who governs them.

“The Supreme Court ruling is a refreshing development as it has restored the confidence of Plateau people in the judiciary and gave them back their power to elect who governs them.

“As someone who was born and raised in Plateau state, who has lived with Caleb as a neighbour for years, I can testify to the fact that the Governor is not only a gentleman, he is also a serious, committed, and dedicated administrator and great human manager, who is poised to bring massive development to the state and prosper the people of Plateau.

“There is no doubt that the judicial contest over the governorship election outcome, has caused some governance distractions, I am sure that the people of Plateau state have a lot to gain from the Governor in the remaining three and half years of his administration and going forward.

“To achieve all his good plans for the people of Plateau, especially the security of lives and property, I urge the Governor to quickly embrace the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) by empowering them with human and material resources to work with the Police, the Army and other security agencies, so that bandits, kidnappers, terrorists and other criminals are flushed out of the forests, farms and other related places that serve as haven for crime and criminalities.

“The Governor needs to deploy NHFSS officers and men to all the local communities in the state, especially the hotbeds of incessant attacks and killing so that peace would be restored all over Plateau to pave the way for rapid development.”