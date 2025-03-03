S’Court Ruling: Fubara Directs Fresh LG Elections

Share

… Orders Outgoing Lg Chairmen To Hand Over To Hlgas

…Urges Rivers People To Remain Calm, Peaceful

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara yesterday instructed the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to organize new local government elections following recent Supreme Court rulings on the state’s political dispute.

In a statewide address yesterday, Fubara acknowledged that while his administration does not agree with the court’s decision, it remains committed to upholding the rule of law.

Similarly, the governor ordered the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Fubara, who gave the directive in a Statewide Broadcast in Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, in response to the Supreme Court judgment, said the measure became imperative as a result of the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system in Nigeria.

He said: “Furthermore, given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

“I further direct the outgoing local government chairmen to formally hand over the levers of power to the Heads of Local Government Administration by Monday, 3rd March, 2025.”

The governor said that although his administration disagrees with the judgments, it is bound to obey the orders made therein by the court as a law-abiding government.

He further said: “We are all aware of the recent Supreme Court judgments and pronouncements regarding aspects of the lingering political disputes in our dear state. “Although we disagree with the judgments, we are bound to obey the orders made therein as a lawabiding government.”

